Man killed in a road accident in Erode

A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Jayakumar of Sanjay Nagar worked as a building contractor. On Thursday night, he headed to Erode in his car. While he reached Nasiyanur Karupparayan Temple, he lost control of the vehicle and the car toppled on the roadside. In the accident, Jayakumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Chithode Police sent the body to Perundurai Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.