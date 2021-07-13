Coimbatore

Man killed by wild elephant

A 56-year-old man of Iggalur village in Talavadi, who entered the reserved forest area in Talavadi forest range of Hasanur Division to graze cattle, was killed by an elephant on Monday evening.

Forest officials said that around 5 p.m., M. Mahadevan took his cattle inside the forest. Farmers nearby heard the trumpeting of an elephant and rushed to the spot. They found the body 500 metres inside the forest area. On information, officials conducted an inquiry and handed over the body to relatives.

Officials said that since the incident took place inside the forest area, the case was not eligible for compensation.


