 Man killed by wild elephant in the Nilgiris

A tribal man was killed in an accidental encounter with a wild elephant near an agricultural plot he was working in at Keelkooppu, Kotagiri forest range in the Nilgiris forest division on Monday.

The deceased was identified as K. Shanmugham, 41. He is said to have gone to his agricultural plot on Monday evening. As he did not return home till Tuesday, a search party was formed with local residents and family members reached the area he was working at and found his body on Tuesday morning.

On information, the Kotagiri forest range staff rushed to the spot and began investigation. They found signs of elephant movement in the area, and his body was sent to the Kotagiri government hospital for post-mortem. The body was then handed over to Shanmugham’s relatives.

Interim compensation amounting to ₹50,000 was given to the next of kin of deceased. Forest Department staff had been posted in the area and vigilance around the village stepped up to keep elephants out of the village, officials said.

Shanmugham’s death is the latest in a series of negative human-elephant interactions in the region that have led to human deaths over the last few months. Local conservationists said that the region was witnessing a huge transformation as estates were constructing fences that were severing elephant habitats and forcing animals closer into human settlements. Officials said steps were being considered to mitigate negative interactions in the region.