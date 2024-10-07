Man killed by wild elephant in Kil Kotagiri in T.N.

A man was reportedly killed by a wild elephant near Kengarai in Kil Kotagiri on Sunday (October 6, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as P. Vijayaraj, a resident of Kurakarai in Kengarai. The 34-year-old man was returning home by foot with two others when he was reportedly chased and attacked by a wild elephant. He was rescued and rushed to Coimbatore for further treatment, but died due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.

Following Vijayaraj’s death, local residents in Kengarai staged a protest by blocking roads, demanding that the elephant responsible for Vijayaraj’s death be captured. Forest department officials, as well as local police, held talks with the residents, who claimed that the same elephant was responsible for the attack on another person in the region last month.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Gowtham, Divisional Forest Officer (Nilgiris), said a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Coonoor has been dispatched to monitor the seven elephants that are known to currently be inhabiting the area. Mr. Gowtham said the team would ascertain if the same elephant was acting aggressively, and that if the claims of the residents were verified, then further action would be taken to mitigate negative interactions in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.