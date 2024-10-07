GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed by wild elephant in Kil Kotagiri in T.N.

The 34-year-old man was returning home by foot with two others when he was reportedly chased and attacked by a wild elephant

Published - October 07, 2024 04:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kengarai residents stage a protest by blocking roads, demanding that the elephant responsible for P. Vijayaraj’s death be captured

Kengarai residents stage a protest by blocking roads, demanding that the elephant responsible for P. Vijayaraj’s death be captured | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man was reportedly killed by a wild elephant near Kengarai in Kil Kotagiri on Sunday (October 6, 2024) night.

The deceased has been identified as P. Vijayaraj, a resident of Kurakarai in Kengarai. The 34-year-old man was returning home by foot with two others when he was reportedly chased and attacked by a wild elephant. He was rescued and rushed to Coimbatore for further treatment, but died due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.

Wild elephant tramples man to death near Coimbatore

Following Vijayaraj’s death, local residents in Kengarai staged a protest by blocking roads, demanding that the elephant responsible for Vijayaraj’s death be captured. Forest department officials, as well as local police, held talks with the residents, who claimed that the same elephant was responsible for the attack on another person in the region last month.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Gowtham, Divisional Forest Officer (Nilgiris), said a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Coonoor has been dispatched to monitor the seven elephants that are known to currently be inhabiting the area. Mr. Gowtham said the team would ascertain if the same elephant was acting aggressively, and that if the claims of the residents were verified, then further action would be taken to mitigate negative interactions in the region.

Published - October 07, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.