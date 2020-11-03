Man killed by wild elephant in Gudalur

UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 52-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant during an accidental encounter on Monday night near a major tea plantation in O-Valley Forest Range in Gudalur. This is the second human fatality resulting from human-elephant conflict in the division in the last one week, and the fourth this year so far.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as K. Balusamy, a resident of Upper Gandhinagar located near the Manjushree estate in O-Valley, Gudalur. It has been reported that Balusamy, who works at the estate, had made his way out of his home after nightfall on Monday night to go to a shop nearby, when he was attacked by an elephant.

His body was discovered on Tuesday morning and was taken to the Gudalur GH for postmortem. Officials said that interim compensation to Balusamy’s next of kin would be immediately released.

The forest department had issued warnings to local residents to stay inside their homes on Monday night, with field staff making announcements using microphones that an elephant was spotted in the vicinity where the incident occurred. However, it is believed that Balusamy had chosen to ignore the warnings and to have made his way out of his home when he crossed paths with the elephant.

The Gudalur forest division has a 24x7 monitoring mechanism, whereby elephants populating the region are tracked throughout the day and into the night, with local residents being informed of the animals’ movements both through public announcements and mobile SMS messages.