Man killed by tiger in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

20 July 2021 00:06 IST

A 49-year-old man was killed by a tiger in an accidental encounter in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Monday.

The deceased was identified as V.C. Kunjikrishnan from the Mountadden Chetty community, a non-tribal community of forest dwellers residing in villages located in the MTR core area.

A senior official from the Forest Department said that the village, Mudugulli, located in the Mudumalai Forest Range, was located in an interior part of the tiger reserve. “From the preliminary investigations carried out by our range officers, it seems that the encounter was purely accidental and the tiger had not preyed on Mr. Kunjikrishnan,” said an official.

“As of Monday evening, we are waiting for the body to be brought out and officers to conclude their investigations,” said another official.

The residents of the village are among several in the core area of the tiger reserve who are being relocated, with Mudugulli being in phase-3 of the relocation process, officials said. As there had been no reports of other disturbances reported in the immediate vicinity of the village, officials said that they did not believe that the tiger that killed the man required capturing.

This is the second instance of a person being killed by a tiger in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the last two years. Last year, a woman was killed in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve while grazing cattle.