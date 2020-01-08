Man killed by elephant; irate villagers stage protest

A 30-year-old man was killed by an elephant at Denkanikottai here in the late hours of Monday. The death triggered a protest on Anchetty Road here on Tuesday.

Suresh, a farmer of Saranapallli village near Denkanikottai, had stepped to watch over his field, when he was reportedly killed by a lone elephant. The body was retrieved by the Forest Department later.

On Tuesday morning, the village woke up to the news of his death. Demanding a solution to human-animal conflicts, the villagers blocked the Anchetty Road. Raising slogans against the Forest Department and the Government, they alleged that there was little value for human life. With the migratory season of elephants under way, the Forest Department has been issuing warnings to public to stay indoors at nights and exercise caution. Last week, an 80-year-old woman was killed by an elephant.