Man killed by elephant in Gudalur

17 June 2021 22:24 IST

A 37-year-old man was killed after an accidental encounter with an elephant near Kurinji Nagar in Kolapully in Cherambadi Forest Range in Gudalur division on Thursday night.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as S. Balakrishnan, an area resident. They said that Balakrishnan had stepped outside his house on late Thursday night. Due to heavy rain and mist in the area, he did not realise that there was an elephant near to his house.

He was believed to have ventured too close to the animal, resulting in an attack. He was rescued by local residents and rushed to hospital, but died due to the severity of his injuries. Interim compensation has been handed over to the next of kin of the deceased.

Forest department officials stated that the problematic interaction between the elephant and Balakrishnan was purely accidental. Residents have been advised in the region to not venture out of their homes in low-light conditions to minimise the risk of such interactions.