ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed by elephant in forest in Hosur district

August 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - HOSUR

Police said the 51-year-old victim had taken his livestock for grazing in the forest; his body was recovered by Forest Department personnel after his family reported him missing

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Jawalagiri forest range in Thally on Sunday, August 7, 2023. The victim, Thangavel of Milithikki village near Jawalagiri had taken his livestock for grazing in the Ulipanda forests that fall under the Jawalagiri range.

According to the police, Thangavel did not return in the evening, following which, his family had alerted the Anchetty police and the Forest Department. A search was carried out by the Forest Department inside the forest, and Thangavel’s body was found. The body was retrieved and sent to the Denkanikottai hospital for an autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US