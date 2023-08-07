HamberMenu
Man killed by elephant in forest in Hosur district

Police said the 51-year-old victim had taken his livestock for grazing in the forest; his body was recovered by Forest Department personnel after his family reported him missing

August 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Jawalagiri forest range in Thally on Sunday, August 7, 2023. The victim, Thangavel of Milithikki village near Jawalagiri had taken his livestock for grazing in the Ulipanda forests that fall under the Jawalagiri range.

According to the police, Thangavel did not return in the evening, following which, his family had alerted the Anchetty police and the Forest Department. A search was carried out by the Forest Department inside the forest, and Thangavel’s body was found. The body was retrieved and sent to the Denkanikottai hospital for an autopsy.

