Man killed by camp elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve 

December 16, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 65-year-old Adivasi man was killed by a captive elephant at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) early on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The deceased was identified as K. Madhan, a resident of one of the Adivasi settlements surrounding the elephant camp. According to officials, the camp elephant, Wilson, known for his aggressive nature, was returning with his mahout and cavady after having a bath in the Moyar River on Saturday morning.

While returning, Mr. Madhan is said to have been walking towards the elephant, and despite attempts to keep him away from the elephant, he strayed too close, resulting in Wilson pushing Madhan to the ground and attacking him.

Wilson’s mahout and cavady managed to rescue Madhan, who had suffered serious injuries and tried to rush him to a hospital in a Forest Department vehicle. However, their efforts to save Madhan were unsuccessful, as he died on the way to the hospital.

When contacted, Field Director of MTR, D. Venkatesh, said that this was an “unfortunate incident,” that took place because the warnings of the mahout and cavady went unheeded. “Wilson is known to be a very temperamental elephant, who only allows his mahout and cavady to get close to him,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

Mr. Venkatesh added that the sons of the deceased were both working as forest staff personnel at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He said monetary compensation would be provided to the family of the deceased.

