Man killed as wild boar hits scooter near Coimbatore

Forest Department officials inspecting the accident spot on Irumborai - Pethikuttai road near Sirumugai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 35-year-old man was killed after the scooter he was riding was hit by a wild boar near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as N. Kanagaraj, a resident of Puthukkadu near Pethikuttai, Sirumugai.

Forest Department officials said the accident took place on Irumborai to Pethikuttai road near Sirumugai around 11 p.m. on Friday, when Kanagaraj was heading home. As the scooter reached Irukaadumedu, a wild boar crossed the road and hit the speeding two-wheeler. Kanagaraj was reportedly thrown off the vehicle and his head hit against the road.

People who were at the accident spot, alerted the 108 ambulance service. Kanagaraj was taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination on Friday.

This is the second accident in which a two-wheeler rider was killed after being hit by a wild boar in Coimbatore district this year. In May, a 35-year-old man died in a similar accident reported at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Thadagam Road.