Man killed as wild boar hits moped near Coimbatore

Garbage dumped on the side of Thadagam Road at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Coimbatore where a man died after his moped was hit by a wild boar on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 11, 2022 13:01 IST

The animal was crossing the road from the hillock when the accident took place