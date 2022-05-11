Man killed as wild boar hits moped near Coimbatore

The animal was crossing the road from the hillock when the accident took place

Garbage dumped on the side of Thadagam Road at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Coimbatore where a man died after his moped was hit by a wild boar on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The animal was crossing the road from the hillock when the accident took place

A 35-year-old man was killed after the moped he was riding was hit by a wild boar at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as V. Nagaraj, a resident of Palaniappa layout at Thiruvalluvar Nagar. The police said the accident took place on Thadagam Road around 7 a.m. when Nagaraj was heading towards Kanuvai.

The police said the wild boar hit Nagaraj’s vehicle while it was crossing the road from the hillock. The man was thrown off the vehicle. He died on the spot due to a head injury.

Forest Department officials and the Thadagam police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A. Vishnu, a resident of Vadavalli, witnessed the accident. The police and Forest Department staff recorded his statement. Forest Department officials said that garbage, including meat waste and damaged vegetables, dumped by people on the side of the road was attracting wild boars in large numbers. They strayed from the nearby jungle and scavenged through the waste at night, officials said.