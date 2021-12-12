Man killed as speeding car hits him

A 30-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit him after ramming a few two-wheelers that were parked on the side of Avinashi Road at Chinniyampalayam on Sunday.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (East) said K. Veeramanikandan (30), a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, was killed in the accident. He was standing near a hotel at Chinniyampalayam when the car driven by S. Varadharajulu of Teachers Colony hit him. According to the police, Varadharajulu lost control of the car and it rammed five two-wheelers that were parked on the side of the road before hitting Veeramanikandan. The car came to a halt on a narrow lane between a hotel and a banana leaf stall. While Veeramanikandan, who worked in a lathe at Vellanapatti, died on the spot, Varadharajulu escaped with minor injuries.

Fire in warehouse

A warehouse stored with jute bags at Athupalam in Coimbatore was damaged in a fire on Sunday. The Fire and Rescue Services said Coimbatore south fire station received a call at 5.35 p.m. and firefighters rushed the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours. An official said the warehouse was not open on Sunday and no person was injured in the fire.