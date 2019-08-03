Coimbatore

Man killed after car plunges off road in Gudalur

The car, which fell off the road in Upper Gudalur on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man was killed, while two others were injured, after the newly-bought car they were travelling in to Udhagamandalam from Malappuram, plunged off the side of the road in Upper Gudalur 20 feet into a row of houses on Saturday morning.

Police officials said that the deceased, Syed Muhammad Akram was travelling with two others – G. Deepu (30) and M. Sameen (33). The three were on a sight-seeing trip in the car they had newly purchased.

Akram, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend on the way to Udhagamandalam.

While Akram died on the spot, the other occupants of the car were shifted to the Gudalur Government Hospital by local residents..

Feb 14, 2020

