Man killed after car plunges off road in Gudalur

A 33-year-old man was killed, while two others were injured, after the newly-bought car they were travelling in to Udhagamandalam from Malappuram, plunged off the side of the road in Upper Gudalur 20 feet into a row of houses on Saturday morning.

Police officials said that the deceased, Syed Muhammad Akram was travelling with two others – G. Deepu (30) and M. Sameen (33). The three were on a sight-seeing trip in the car they had newly purchased.

Akram, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend on the way to Udhagamandalam.

While Akram died on the spot, the other occupants of the car were shifted to the Gudalur Government Hospital by local residents..