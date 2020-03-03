Man jumps to death

DHARMAPURI

03 March 2020 00:23 IST

A man, who was rescued from a suicide bid after killing wife, committed suicide by jumping off the 5th floor of the government medical college hospital here on Monday.

Shakthivel (38) of Narasampatty at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri had murdered his wife Nadiya (32) on Sunday night and tried killing self. He was rescued and admitted to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital. However, on Monday, Shakthivel threw himself from the fifth floor and died. Those with suicidal tendencies may contact 044-2464 0050.

Advertising

Advertising