Man involved in several burglaries held

A team of personnel from the Thudiyalur police station on Thursday visited Thrissur in Kerala where the Mannuthy police arrested a Madurai native who is said to be involved in several burglaries in Coimbatore.

The police said the accused, Pattarai Suresh, was arrested by the Mannuthy police on Wednesday. Suresh and his aides had burgled the house of an elderly couple at Mannuthy.

The Thudiyalur police had arrested another member of the gang named K. Rajasekar (38) from Azhagapuram in Salem in December and recovered 124.5 sovereigns jewellery from him. He had confessed to the police that Pattarai Suresh and another person named Sullan Suresh from Madurai headed the gang.

Another member of the gang, Pulipandi from Tenkasi, was arrested by the Tenkasi police a few days ago. The Thudiyalur police have plans to move court to seek Pulipandi’s custody for interrogation.

Among other burglaries, the gang is believed to have been involved in the thefts of 167 sovereigns jewellery from a house at Vellakinar Pirivu in July and 134 sovereigns from a house near Kavundampalayam in November 2019.

Prisoner dies

A convict of Coimbatore Central Prison died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as C. Rangasamy (59) from Anaikatti who was sentenced to undergo 10 years of imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife in October 2015.

Prison sources said that Rangasamy collapsed in jail on Wednesday afternoon and died.

His body was autopsied in the presence of a magistrate on Thursday.

His son Chandran said the family members had suspicion regarding the nature of the death, alleging that that there were signs of physical assault on the body.

He said the family was waiting for post-mortem report.