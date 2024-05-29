GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man involved in murder surrenders at court

Published - May 29, 2024 08:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man involved in the murder of a youth surrendered before a court in Kodumudi.

Vellingiri reportedly stabbed S. Harish of Muniyappan Palayam in Kodumudi block on May 26. The victim’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside the Government Headquarters Hospital demanding that Vellingiri and his friends be arrested for their involvement in the crime. Following assurances from revenue and police officials, the protest was withdrawn. The body was later moved to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for a postmortem.

The Malayampalayam police registered a case against Vellingiri and three of his friends and were searching for them. Meanwhile, Vellingiri surrendered before the Magistrate at the court, and the Malayampalayam police lodged him in prison. The search for the other three suspects is ongoing.

Erode

