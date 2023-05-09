Man involved in multi-crore scam arrested after seven months

May 09, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) police arrested a person who was involved in a multi-crore scam and had been at large for the past seven months on Tuesday.

A private company near Salem New Bus Stand promised to provide ₹2.40 lakh in one year for a deposit of ₹one lakh and collected several crores from the depositors. But the company did not pay the money. Based on the complaint, the EOW registered a case against the company owner A. Balasubramaniam and his son B. Vinothkumar. The police arrested Balasubramaniam in September 2022 and are on the lookout for Vinothkumar.

The police received information that Vinothkumar was coming to Salem from Hyderabad on Tuesday. Acting on the tip-off, EOW police, led by inspector Muthamizh Selvarajan, arrested Vinothkumar in Salem and remanded him in prison.