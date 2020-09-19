Man installs his statue in Salem

SALEM

19 September 2020 22:25 IST

A 60-year-old man of Athanurpatti village near Vazhapadi in the district has installed his statue “to leave a mark on Earth”.

A. Nallathambi, who makes a living out of discarded items near Vazhapadi, has installed a 5-ft-tall statue of himself on Vazhapadi-Bellur village road. Though his native village is near Kurichi, he moved to Athanurpatti after a quarrel with his family. Earlier, he worked as a mason. But, when it became too demanding, he took up lighter jobs.

Always desiring to create a name for himself, he hit upon the idea of installing a statue for himself that would enable people remember him. Mr. Nallathambi said he bought a land near Vazhapadi with the savings he made over the years, paid a sculptor ₹1 lakh to make his life-size statue and got it installed on the land. The statue with folded hands resembles those of ancient kings. Mr. Nallathambi plans to conduct a grand function to unveil the statue.

Advertising

Advertising