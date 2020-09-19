Man installs his statue in Salem

A 60-year-old man of Athanurpatti village near Vazhapadi in the district has installed his statue “to leave a mark on Earth”.
A. Nallathambi, who makes a living out of discarded items near Vazhapadi, has installed a 5-ft-tall statue of himself on Vazhapadi-Bellur village road. Though his native village is near Kurichi, he moved to Athanurpatti after a quarrel with his family. Earlier, he worked as a mason. But, when it became too demanding, he took up lighter jobs.
Always desiring to create a name for himself, he hit upon the idea of installing a statue for himself that would enable people remember him. Mr. Nallathambi said he bought a land near Vazhapadi with the savings he made over the years, paid a sculptor ₹1 lakh to make his life-size statue and got it installed on the land. The statue with folded hands resembles those of ancient kings. Mr. Nallathambi plans to conduct a grand function to unveil the statue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath