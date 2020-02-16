Coimbatore

Man injured in robbery bid

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have formed six special teams to trace three persons who robbed a man of his two-wheeler after assaulting him near Sulur in the early hours of Sunday. The police suspect that the same men were involved in the murder of a college student near Arasur.

K. Mahalingam (25), a resident of Vasantha Nagar near Sulur, was robbed of his two-wheeler by three men on Thennampalayam to Annur road.

As per the complaint filed by Mr. Mahalingam, two men came on a two-wheeler and stopped near him on the pretext of asking an address. As the duo was talking to Mr. Mahalingam, another person came on a two-wheeler and attempted to take away his mobile phone from his shirt pocket. When Mr. Mahalingam resisted the move, one of the strangers stabbed him with a knife on right hip.

As the man fell injured, the trio took away the two-wheeler and mobile phone and escaped. A man, who passed by in his car found Mr. Mahalingam injured and they tried to chase the trio. They found the stolen two-wheeler abandoned in a deserted place, 1 km away.

Mr. Mahalingam got himself admitted to a private hospital in the locality and informed the Sulur police, who registered a case.

