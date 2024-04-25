April 25, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 24-year-old man, who suffered injuries in a hit-and-run incident reported on Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road in the early hours of Tuesday, died without responding to treatment.

The police said T. Vasanthakumar, who hailed from Saravanampatti, died late on Wednesday, taking the toll in the case to two.

While Vasanthakumar and M. Arunkumar (24) of Periyanaickenpalayam suffered injuries, after being run over by an SUV travelled by six persons, their friend S. Pandi (24) of Pattukottai died on the spot.

Pandi, a carpenter by occupation, Arunkumar and Vasanthakumar, both IT employees, had gone to the viewpoint at Kunjappanai on Kotagiri - Mettupalayam Road on a two-wheeler around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. They were under the influence of alcohol.

They had a brawl with a group comprising Inder Singh (47) from Uttarakhand, V. Mohan Kumar Sharma (29), a 17-year-old boy, Mashood Ahamed (21), Mohammed Kaleel (26) and Suman Kumar Munna (29), natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, at the location. Excluding the minor boy, the five others were also under the influence of alcohol.

After the quarrel, Pandi, Arunkumar and Vasanthakumar headed towards Mettupalayam. However, Singh, who ran a furniture showroom at Thudiyalur, and his employees followed them in their SUV.

As the trio reached near Muniappan temple around 3.45 a.m., the SUV driven by Singh knocked down them from behind. Singh later reversed the vehicle and ran over the three men, killing Pandi on the spot. Arunkumar and Vasanthakumar were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Mettupalayam police inspector Manikandan N. said Vasanthakumar died around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday. All the six accused in the case are in judicial remand.

