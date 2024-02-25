Man injured in gaur attack near Coimbatore 

February 25, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 78-year-old man was injured in a gaur attack near Anaikatti in Coimbatore on Sunday. The injured has been identified as R. Maari, a resident of Kootupulli village.

According to the Forest Department, Mr. Maari lives 50 m away from the reserve forest, and the area falls under Anaikatti central beat of Coimbatore forest range.

He went to the forest to collect tamarind when he was attacked by the gaur. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

