Man injured in elephant attack

Salem

15 August 2021 22:22 IST

A 39-year-old man was injured when he was attacked by an elephant near Mettur.

According to Forest Department officials, Devan from Lakkampatti has been making a living by fishing at Nidhipuram lake. During the early hours of Sunday, a wild tusker that strayed out of Erode forest ranges came to the banks of the lake. Forest Department officials said that Devan was attacked by the tusker while trying to run away.

Forest personnel in patrol duty rescued Devan and rushed him to the Mettur government hospital. Later, he was referred to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

