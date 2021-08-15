Coimbatore

Man injured in elephant attack

A 39-year-old man was injured when he was attacked by an elephant near Mettur.

According to Forest Department officials, Devan from Lakkampatti has been making a living by fishing at Nidhipuram lake. During the early hours of Sunday, a wild tusker that strayed out of Erode forest ranges came to the banks of the lake. Forest Department officials said that Devan was attacked by the tusker while trying to run away.

Forest personnel in patrol duty rescued Devan and rushed him to the Mettur government hospital. Later, he was referred to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 10:24:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-injured-in-elephant-attack/article35929494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY