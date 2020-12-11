Man injured in elephant attack

A 36-year-old man from Chinnathadagam near Coimbatore was injured in an elephant attack early on Thursday morning.

The injured has been identified as V. Nandheeswaran from Nanjundapuram village. Forest officials said Nandheeswaran was attacked by a lone elephant when he went to his farm around 1.30 a.m. He was immediately taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Nandheewaran’s right shoulder and right arm were injured in the attack. He was discharged from the hospital around 5 a.m.

In another incident, K. Satheeshkumar (28) from Karamarathur was injured after the two-wheeler he travelled was hit by a wild boar late on Wednesday. Forest officials said the accident took place when Mr. Satheeshkumar was riding his two-wheeler from Chellappa Goundan Pudur to Pooluvampatti around 10.30 p.m. He suffered minor injuries.

Three held for pickpocketing

The Podanur police arrested three persons who pickpocketed more than ₹ 1 lakh from three men in an event attended by DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi at Sundarapuram and Kurichi here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the trio pickpocketed cash carried by Muthalif, Manikadanan and Sivamani. While Muthalif carried ₹ 30,000, Manikandan had ₹ 1.15 lakh with him. Sivamani had kept ₹ 22,000 in his pocket, said the police.

Using videos of the event and surveillance camera visuals, DMK workers identified the accused as Azhagesan (27), Sivakumar (30) and Karthikeyan (27), all from Sundarapuram. The workers traced the accused to a place at Sundarapuram and handed them over to the police. More the ₹ 1 lakh was recovered from them.

CRPF head constable run over by train

A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was posted at the CRPF’s Thoppampatti campus near Coimbatore, died after he was run over by a train on Wednesday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have identified the deceased as Bharat Chandra Behera (37) from Odisha. GRP officials said the accident took place when Behera allegedly attempted to alight from the moving train at Coimbatore north railway station at 2.10 p.m. on Wednesday. He was returning from Odisha after holidays, the officials said.