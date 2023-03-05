Man injured in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

March 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

A 51-year-old farmer sustained injuries after an elephant attacked him on Sunday in Krishnagiri district.

P. Ammasi (51), a farmer of Kovil Kottai near Sokkadi, went to his farmland near the reserve forest in the morning. An elephant attacked him and he sustained injuries in the legs and abdomen. On hearing his screams, local people rushed to the spot and admitted him to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

On receiving information, Rayakottai Forest Range officials visited the spot and began monitoring the elephant movement.

Police arrest two for threatening doctor for money

The Salem City Police on Sunday arrested two persons, who threatened a doctor and demanded money by showing a morphed photo of his son.

Ramesh (45), of Jahir Ammapalayam in Salem city, is a government doctor at Vazhapadi Government Hospital and his son is studying in Class XII. Udhayakumar (40) of the same locality, who runs a sticker shop, approached Dr. Ramesh recently and showed him a morphed photo of his son with a college girl.

The accused allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh to give to the girl’s mother to not lodge a complaint with the police. But, the doctor refused to give the amount.

On Saturday evening, staff of Udhayakumar’s shop Karthick (24) and Gnanasekaran (24) of Tholasampatti went to the doctor’s house and said the girl’s mother consumed poison and demanded ₹10 lakh to solve the issue.

The doctor immediately alerted the Suramangalam police, who came to the spot and nabbed the duo. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Udhayakumar and the girl’s mother.