December 23, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A 60-year-old farmer sustained serious injuries in an elephant attack on Friday.

Pasappa (60) of Marakatta, near Denkanikootai in Krishnagiri district, went to his farm land at Neganur in the early hours of Friday.

At that time, an elephant attacked him. In the attack, he sustained grievous injuries, and villagers admitted him to the Denkanikottai Government Hospital.

On receiving information, forest officials rushed to the spot and began monitoring the elephant’s movement..