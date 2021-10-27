Coimbatore

Man injured in bear attack near Sirumugai

A 23-year-old man from Kunjappanai near Sirumugai was injured when a sloth bear attacked him on Tuesday afternoon.

The Forest Department said that C. Ramaraj of Kunjappanai was attacked by the bear when he took an easy route to his village through a reserve forest.

According to the Forest Department, the bear was with its cubs in Kunjappanai beat of Odanthurai section of Sirumugai forest range when Ramaraj took the shorter route to his village owing to rain.

He was admitted to the Government Hospital at Mettupalayam with minor injuries.

A Forest Department official said his condition was stable.


