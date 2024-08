A 50-year-old man was injured in a bear attack in the district on Friday.

Palani, a farmer residing in Sadaiyampatti at Kalvarayan Hills near Pethanaickenpalayam, had taken his cattle out to graze near the forest area in his locality when the bear attacked him. Local residents, hearing his cries, rushed to his help and took him to the Attur Government Hospital with serious injuries to his head, hands and legs. Attur Forest Department officials are investigating the incident.