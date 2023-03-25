HamberMenu
Man injured in attack dies in Coimbatore, four arrested

March 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A second-hand car dealer belonging to Somayampalayam who was allegedly attacked by four persons, including his friend, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Saturday.

Siranjeevi (26) was reportedly beaten up a few days ago with logs by his friend Ashwin, 39, and three others: Kannan (26), Muthiah (33), and Anandababu (49), due to a dispute over disposal of a car.

The Vadavalli police arrested the four assailants after registering a case of murder based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family members. They were remanded in judicial custody.

School girl ends life

A class IX girl student of a government higher secondary school in Mettupalayam reportedly ended her life on Friday, reportedly dejected over being admonished by her parents for spending time for long durations on mobile phone.

The girl was said to have ended her life when she was alone at home. The Mettupalayam police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050)

