Man injured by Indian gaur in Coonoor

The 35-year-old, who was said to be inebriated at the time, stood in front of the animal, causing it to panic

A video of an Indian gaur charging at, and injuring a man who got too close and stood in its way, went viral on social media and mobile messaging applications on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Sivakumar, 35, a resident of Kannimariamman Temple Street in Coonoor, was among a handful of residents who ventured out of his house to catch a glimpse of an Indian gaur that was walking through the residential area. While other residents stood to the side of the road, Sivakumar, who is said to have been inebriated, stood in front of the animal, which caused it to panic and charge at him.

Sivakumar sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

S.M. Sasikumar, Forest Range Officer, Coonoor Range, said that residents, including Sivakumar, were warned to keep their distance from wild animals. “We hope that this incident will serve to highlight the dangers of getting too close to wildlife. Fortunately, Sivakumar escaped with minor injuries,” said Mr. Sasikumar.