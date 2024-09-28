ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured by electric shock after climbing on top of train at Salem Junction

Published - September 28, 2024 05:46 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man reportedly climbed on top of a goods train at the Salem Junction railway station and sustained severe injuries caused by electric shock on Friday (September 28, 2024) evening. He was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment. 

M. Mohan, a resident of China Jaheer Ammapalayam, is a labourer. On Friday evening, he went to the railway station in an inebriated state and climbed atop a goods train that was stationed at the fifth platform.

He came into contact with the high-voltage power cable passing over the train, and suffered an electric shock, sustaining 45 percent burns.

The Salem Railway Police rushed him to the hospital, and his condition is said to be critical. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

