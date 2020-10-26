Man injured as two-wheeler hits wild boar

COIMBATORE

While the man was rescued with injuries, the wild boar died on the spot.

A 35-year-old man was injured after the two-wheeler he rode accidentally hit a wild boar that crossed the road near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district late on Saturday. While the man was rescued with injuries, the wild boar died on the spot.

Forest Department officials said that Senthil Kumar, a resident of Thekkampatty near Mettupalayam, was injured in the accident which took place around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday. The accident took place within the limits of Sundapatti section of Mettupalayam forest range.

The man was heading from Mettupalayam to Vanabadrakaliamman temple when the accident occurred. A wild boar that came from Nellithurai reserve forest area crossed the road unexpectedly and Mr. Kumar’s two-wheeler hit the animal. Mr. Kumar, according to officials, was thrown off the two-wheeler in the impact of the collision. He suffered multiple injuries while the wild boar died on the spot.

Mr. Kumar was taken to the Government Hospital at Mettupalayam from where he was shifted later to a private hospital in Coimbatore city. Mettupalayam forest range officer D. Senthil Kumar said that the condition of the injured man was stable.

The carcass of the wild boar was autopsied and buried on Sunday.