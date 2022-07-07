Man injured as tractor falls into pit in Salem

A 56-year-old man sustained injuries after a tractor fell into a 30 foot deep pit that was dug for flyover work on Wednesday. According to the police, Balasundaram, a farmer of Pazhaiyur colony, was on his way to Karuppur. When he reached Dalmia Board, the tractor went out of control and fell into the pit which was dug for flyover work. On information, Suramangalam Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Balasundaram and admitted him to Salem Government Hospital. The Karuppur police registered a case.