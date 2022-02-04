Coimbatore

Man in Tiruppur sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruppur sentenced a former Tangedco wireman, who was charged with murdering a Tangedco junior engineer in 2020, to life imprisonment on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Tiruppur District Police, Kannan (49) and Maniprabu (35) were working as wireman and junior engineer respectively in the Tangedco office in Udumalpet. On March 3, 2020, the two men engaged in a physical altercation outside the office, during which Kannan attacked Maniprabu with a wooden log. The latter suffered bleeding injuries and died en route to hospital.

Based on a complaint from the deceased’s wife, the Komaralingam police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

On Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Tiruppur) Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict in the case. The accused Kannan was sentenced to life imprisonment and levied with a fine of ₹1,000, according to the statement.


