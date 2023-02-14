HamberMenu
Man in Ooty arrested for circulating morphed photographs of women

February 14, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

A 34-year-old man in Udhagamandalam was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for morphing photographs of women, including those of his family members, and sending them to acquaintances made on social media platforms.

The accused, Jesile, was identified as a resident of Gudalur. He had sent the pictures to the complainant, who confronted him. It has been alleged that Jesile then threatened the complainant, following which the complainant alerted the police. Jesile was booked by the police under the Information Technology Act and for criminal intimidation and was arrested.

