HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man in Namakkal district gets life imprisonment for murder

The 40-year-old was convicted of murdering a man who’d had an affair with his wife; the crime took place in 2015

March 18, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a person on Friday.

According to the police, P. Dharmarajan (40) of Vazhapadi in Salem district, was working as a cook, at a private school in Ariyurnadu in Kolli Hills. P. Rathinam (47), of Dharmapuri district, worked as an office assistant at the same school. Rathinam had an affair with Dharmarajan’s wife. When Dharmarajan learned about this, he warned the duo to end their relationship, but they refused to do so.

On January 25, 2015, Dharmarajan beat Rathinam to death and put his body into a gunny bag. Later, he surrendered before the Ariyurnadu Village Administrative Officer.

The Vazhavanthinadu police registered a case, arrested Dharmarajan, and remanded him in prison. The trial was held at the Namakkal SC/ST special court, and Dharmarajan, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Related Topics

murder / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.