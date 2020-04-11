Man in isolation ward dies

A 61-year-old man from Perundurai, who had been admitted to the isolation ward at the District Headquarters Hospital on April 8, died here on Saturday.
Sources in the health department said that the deceased was admitted with trouble in breathing and other ailments and is undergoing treatment. Sample was lifted from him and sent for laboratory analysis for COVID-19 and reported is awaited.
However, he died in the morning. His body was kept in the mortuary and is yet to be handed over to his relatives. Doctors said that only after the arrival of the victim’s lab report, the body would be handed over.
Meanwhile, the victim’s residential area was cordoned off and workers sprayed disinfectants in the street and houses at Perundurai.
