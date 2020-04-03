Man in home quarantine dies

A senior citizen, who was in home quarantine died here on Friday. Health officials clarified that the deceased did not suffer from COVID-19 symptoms. According to officials, the deceased was a resident of Sooramangalam and was advised home quarantine since he travelled to Delhi for attending a wedding.
J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director, Health Services said that the person was advised home quarantine due to travel history and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.