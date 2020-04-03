Coimbatore

Man in home quarantine dies

A senior citizen, who was in home quarantine died here on Friday. Health officials clarified that the deceased did not suffer from COVID-19 symptoms. According to officials, the deceased was a resident of Sooramangalam and was advised home quarantine since he travelled to Delhi for attending a wedding.

J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director, Health Services said that the person was advised home quarantine due to travel history and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments as well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 11:52:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-in-home-quarantine-dies/article31252184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY