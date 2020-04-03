Man in home quarantine dies

A senior citizen, who was in home quarantine died here on Friday. Health officials clarified that the deceased did not suffer from COVID-19 symptoms. According to officials, the deceased was a resident of Sooramangalam and was advised home quarantine since he travelled to Delhi for attending a wedding.

J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director, Health Services said that the person was advised home quarantine due to travel history and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments as well.