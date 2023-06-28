ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Erode given five-year jail term for sexually assaulting teenager

June 28, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE 

The man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, whose mother he was living with, in 2020

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to undergo five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a young girl in 2020.

The prosecution case was that the daily wage earner was living with a woman, whose husband had died. Her 15-year-old daughter was also living with them. In January, 2020, he gave liquor to the woman and the girl, and forced them to consume it. After the woman fell asleep, he sexually assaulted the teenager. He committed the offence again, the following month.

The girl lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), who conducted an inquiry. Later, DCPU officials lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Bhavani who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the man was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo five years imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹7,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the victim. Later, the man was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. 

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US