HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man in Erode given five-year jail term for sexually assaulting teenager

The man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, whose mother he was living with, in 2020

June 28, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to undergo five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a young girl in 2020.

The prosecution case was that the daily wage earner was living with a woman, whose husband had died. Her 15-year-old daughter was also living with them. In January, 2020, he gave liquor to the woman and the girl, and forced them to consume it. After the woman fell asleep, he sexually assaulted the teenager. He committed the offence again, the following month.

The girl lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), who conducted an inquiry. Later, DCPU officials lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Bhavani who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the man was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo five years imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹7,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the victim. Later, the man was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. 

 

Related Topics

Erode / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / court administration / Tamil Nadu / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.