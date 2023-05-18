ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Erode gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

May 18, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - ERODE 

The 51-year-old daily-wage worker had sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in a village in the Modakkurichi taluk of Erode district, in December 2021

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode sentenced a 51-year-old worker to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, in 2021. 

The prosecution case was that Selvam alias Veerasamy of Nanjai Uthukuli was a daily-wage worker. On December 30, 2021, he found a four-year-old girl playing near her home at a village in the Modakkurichi taluk and lured her with chocolates. He took the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. The girl returned home and informed her parents who took her to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

On January 1, 2022, her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode. A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered and the accused was arrested. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, the man was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US