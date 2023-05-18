HamberMenu
Man in Erode gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

The 51-year-old daily-wage worker had sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in a village in the Modakkurichi taluk of Erode district, in December 2021

May 18, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode sentenced a 51-year-old worker to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, in 2021. 

The prosecution case was that Selvam alias Veerasamy of Nanjai Uthukuli was a daily-wage worker. On December 30, 2021, he found a four-year-old girl playing near her home at a village in the Modakkurichi taluk and lured her with chocolates. He took the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. The girl returned home and informed her parents who took her to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

On January 1, 2022, her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode. A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered and the accused was arrested. 

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, the man was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

