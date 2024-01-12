GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man in Erode gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault of minor girl

The judge has also recommended that the victim be paid a compensation of ₹2 lakh by the T.N. government

January 12, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode, on Thursday, January 11, 2024 sentenced a 49-year-old mechanic to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, in 2018.

The prosecution’s case is that Shantha Kumar, from Erode city, took a nine-year-old girl to his house and sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2014 and 2018. He also threatened her, telling her not to tell anyone. The girl’s parents found out about this, and lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 . Shantha Kumar was arrested and lodged in prison.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge recommended that the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, Shantha Kumar was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

