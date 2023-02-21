ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Erode gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault of minor girl

February 21, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - ERODE

The incident took place in 2021; police said the man had lured a 14-year-old girl with promises of marriage and then assaulted her

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old electrician to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The prosecution case is that S. Shankar of Palayapalayam was separated from his wife and children and was living on his own. He befriended a widow in Bhavani. The woman had a 14-year-old daughter. On March 16, 2021, the girl went missing and her mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Bhavani. On March 18, police found Shankar and the girl waiting at a bus stop in Bhavani, and took them in.

Inquiries revealed that Shankar had lured the teenager with promises of marriage and sexually assaulted her. A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered and the accused was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, Shankar was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US