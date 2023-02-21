HamberMenu
Man in Erode gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault of minor girl

The incident took place in 2021; police said the man had lured a 14-year-old girl with promises of marriage and then assaulted her

February 21, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old electrician to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The prosecution case is that S. Shankar of Palayapalayam was separated from his wife and children and was living on his own. He befriended a widow in Bhavani. The woman had a 14-year-old daughter. On March 16, 2021, the girl went missing and her mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Bhavani. On March 18, police found Shankar and the girl waiting at a bus stop in Bhavani, and took them in.

Inquiries revealed that Shankar had lured the teenager with promises of marriage and sexually assaulted her. A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered and the accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, Shankar was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

